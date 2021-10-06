RCPD attempts to identify two women following Academy Sports theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is attempting to identify two women after a September theft at Academy Sports.

The Riley County Police Department says it is attempting to identify the women in this photo following the theft of about $500 worth of clothing from Academy Sports on Sept. 27.

Recognize these two?



We would would love to have a chat with them about a theft of around $500 worth of clothing from Academy Sports on Sept. 27, 2021.



If you have any info about these individuals please contact the RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. pic.twitter.com/YyAZXwiLNc — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) October 6, 2021

If anyone has any information about these women, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

