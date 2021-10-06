Police on scene of shooting in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are on the scene of a shooting late Wednesday morning in central Topeka.

The shooting was reported around 11:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lincoln.

A K-9 unit had been requested to assist with the investigation.

Additional details, including the extent of injuries, weren’t immediately available.

