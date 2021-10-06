One injured in early morning shooting in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a shooting early Wednesday in southwest Topeka.

The shooting was reported around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of S.W. 34th.

Authorities said the shooting victim’s injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of an assault.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.