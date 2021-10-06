Advertisement

One arrested following burglaries at Topeka auto parts store

Curtis Callarman, 43, of Topeka
Curtis Callarman, 43, of Topeka
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested following two separate burglaries of a Topeka auto parts store.

The Topeka Police Department says its Investigators arrested a man on Tuesday, Oct. 5, for multiple business burglaries.

On Oct. 1 and Oct. 4, TPD said officers responded to A&A Auto and Truck Parts Inc., at 1440 SE Jefferson St., with reports of two separate burglaries that happened at the business. In each burglary, various items of value were taken.

Throughout the course of the investigation, TPD said Curtis Callarman, 43, of Topeka, was found to be a suspect in the burglaries.

Callarman was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in the 3800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of less than $1,500.

