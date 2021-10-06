Advertisement

Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took nearly six hours to clean up.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Samantha Nitz and Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – Beer lovers shed more than a few tears Wednesday after a semitruck loaded with Leinenkugel Oktoberfest brew tipped over in west-central Wisconsin, WEAU reported

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took nearly six hours to clean up along the eastbound side of Interstate 94 near Hixton, about 40 miles southeast of Eau Claire.

The Wisconsin State Patrol re-opened the right lane of I-94 at 2:57 p.m.

The truck driver, who suffered minor injuries, was cited for inattentive driving. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a person whose body was...
TPD no longer investigates Tuesday death as ‘suspicious’
Counselors have been made available at Atchison County Community High School in Effingham...
School counselors available after student’s death in Atchison County
Police were investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday in the 5600 block of S.W....
One injured in early-morning shooting in Southwest Topeka
Anyone with information on the three people pictured should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime...
RCPD want to question three in $29K home burglary
The Topeka Fire Department said a home collapsed Wednesday morning as firefighters were...
Intentionally set fire causes Topeka home to collapse

Latest News

FILE - Due to a surge of coronavirus cases, the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, announced a new...
Kansas City mask mandate extension passed by Committee, heads to City Council vote
A bear was caught on camera snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Caught on camera: Bear seen snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US summer COVID surge is waning; more mandates in the works
Curtis Callarman, 43, of Topeka
One arrested following burglaries at Topeka auto parts store