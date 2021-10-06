Advertisement

Oberland man arrested for domestic battery after he stalls vehicle in middle of highway

Phelan Warren, 30, of Oberland.
Phelan Warren, 30, of Oberland.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oberland man was arrested for domestic battery on Tuesday after he stalled a woman’s car in the middle of a Kansas highway.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Oct. 5, just before 3:30 p.m., dispatch was notified through a 911 call of a possible domestic incident involving a red vehicle east of Hiawatha on westbound Highway 36.

Upon further investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said it found the male passenger, Phelan Warren, 30, of Oberland, had removed the keys of the car while the female driver was driving the vehicle. This resulted in a partial lane blockage as the vehicle stopped in the westbound lane of traffic.

The Sheriff’s Office said Warren gave himself up to authorities a short time after he ran away from the scene. There was no damage or injury reported as a result of the incident.

Warren was arrested by deputies for domestic battery, obstruction and endangerment.

The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the case.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a person whose body was...
TPD no longer investigates Tuesday death as ‘suspicious’
Counselors have been made available at Atchison County Community High School in Effingham...
School counselors available after student’s death in Atchison County
Police were investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday in the 5600 block of S.W....
One injured in early-morning shooting in Southwest Topeka
Anyone with information on the three people pictured should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime...
RCPD want to question three in $29K home burglary
The Topeka Fire Department said a home collapsed Wednesday morning as firefighters were...
Intentionally set fire causes Topeka home to collapse

Latest News

The Topeka Police Department is searching for the person pictured after they claimed to be a...
TPD searches for person claiming to be salesperson after recent home invasion
Momentum 2027
Momentum 2027 ready to boost Topeka ahead of 2022
Stumpy's Smoked cheese teamed up with Topeka law enforcement to raise money for the Topeka and...
A Topeka food truck and law enforcement work together to raise money
Members of the Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association gallop on horseback at the Topeka VA...
Armed Forces Rodeo Association honors local veterans with drive-by parade