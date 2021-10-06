Oberland man arrested for domestic battery after he stalls vehicle in middle of highway

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oberland man was arrested for domestic battery on Tuesday after he stalled a woman’s car in the middle of a Kansas highway.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Oct. 5, just before 3:30 p.m., dispatch was notified through a 911 call of a possible domestic incident involving a red vehicle east of Hiawatha on westbound Highway 36.

Upon further investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said it found the male passenger, Phelan Warren, 30, of Oberland, had removed the keys of the car while the female driver was driving the vehicle. This resulted in a partial lane blockage as the vehicle stopped in the westbound lane of traffic.

The Sheriff’s Office said Warren gave himself up to authorities a short time after he ran away from the scene. There was no damage or injury reported as a result of the incident.

Warren was arrested by deputies for domestic battery, obstruction and endangerment.

The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the case.

