Momentum 2027 ready to boost Topeka ahead of 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Momentum strategy is ready to help to continue to build Topeka and Shawnee Co. after the Momentum 22 strategy takes its final steps.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says it is ready to announce Shawnee Co.’s next holistic community strategy, Momentum 2027.

“We are excited to bring new voices to the table as we develop our next five-year strategy,” Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, SVP of strategy, Greater Topeka Partnership said. “Our progress will depend on ensuring diverse perspectives are included so we can better know what our county really needs.”

On Thursday, Oct. 7, GTP said it will host a kickoff meeting at 1 p.m. at the new Sunflower Foundation building on Menninger Hill. The event will bring together elected leaders and community stakeholders.

“I have lived in Topeka and Shawnee County for a long time,” said Kevin Cook, Shawnee County Commissioner. “I can’t remember a period where we accomplished so much together, in such a short amount of time. I give a lot of credit for that to our Momentum strategy. The next five years will be pivotal, and I am eager to start this planning process and hear from our residents on where we should focus.”

GTP said Momentum 2022 is the current community strategy and was unveiled in 2017. The strategy focuses on five key objectives - Develop Home Grown Talent, Create Vibrant and Attractive Places, Grow a Diverse Economy, Promote a Positive Image and Collaborate for a Strong Community. The strategy will be completed in 2022 and has helped to shape Topeka’s revitalization since its implementation.

“There is no other way to say this, Momentum 2022 was a game-changer for our community,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “That strategy really brought together voices and facilitated collaboration that ignited the momentum in our city. When people say Topeka has changed so much over the past few years, they can look at this strategy and begin to understand why.”

Residents of Topeka and Shawnee Co. have been asked to participate in a new community survey to provide feedback on the progress the city and county have made since 2017. GTP said the input provided will guide the objectives of the Momentum 2027 strategy.

“Momentum 2022 worked,” said Keith Warta, chair of the Momentum Strategy Taskforce. “As we finish the work that began in 2017, we need to really get strategic on what the next five years need to accomplish. I encourage everyone in Topeka and Shawnee County to take this survey and give us your perspective.”

The survey is provided in English and Spanish.

To take the survey, click HERE.

