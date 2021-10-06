Man finds beauty in Kansas as he walks across the state to raise awareness of poverty following pandemic shutdowns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As early as Thursday, Oct. 7, Topeka will welcome a man taking extraordinary steps to highlight a Kansas nonprofit dedicated to helping those who live in poverty all over the world.

Jake Hentzen will walk over 440 miles across the Sunflower State to raise awareness for Unbound, a nonprofit his late father, Bob Hentzen, cofounded in 1981 in Kansas City, Kan.

Hentzen works as an accountant for Unbound, a child and elder sponsorship nonprofit known for its financial transparency. The nonprofit has sponsored nearly 1 million children and elders who live in poverty and reached $2 billion in funds distributed for programs to help families overcome the challenges.

Unbound said it provides financial aid and other help to children, youth and elders in almost 20 countries throughout Latin America, Africa and Asia. Individual sponsors and donors have funded Unbound, which directs 92.6% of its total expenditures to program support.

“The number of lives we’ve helped improve over the past four decades with $2 billion in personalized support is humbling, and it’s an important milestone in our history of providing programs that honor our sponsored friends’ dignity and help them forge paths out of poverty – all with an unwavering commitment to responsible financial stewardship,” said Scott Wasserman, president and CEO. “The World Bank estimates 120 million more people will fall below the poverty line because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which just strengthens our resolve to continue helping marginalized people around the world emerge from poverty as happier, healthier, contributing members of their communities.”

The tradition of walking to raise money and awareness started with Hentzen’s father, Bob, who walked through some of the developing countries where sponsored families live. In 1996, Bob walked 4,000 miles from Kansas City to Guatemala and in 2009, he walked 8,000 miles from Guatemala to Chile. Hentzen would sometimes accompany his father on the road.

Hentzen started his walk across Kansas at the Colorado border on Highway 36 on Sept. 1. He will be in Topeka as early as Thursday afternoon, Oct. 7, and will likely stay in the Capital City until Saturday.

Hentzen travels about 13 miles per day and has gone through two pairs of shoes so far.

“On my second pair. My main shoe that I’ve used was originally my backup shoe. The sole was about to give so I mailed a package to myself with a fresh pair of the same type of tennis shoe,” he said.

When he gets to Topeka, Hentzen will have walked 383 miles, leaving 62 miles to go. He has encountered rain and strong winds, as well as swollen and bruised feet. However, he said the beauty of Kansas does not escape him.

“Three miles per hour is almost too fast to take it all in,” said Hentzen. “It has been so amazing. I didn’t expect that to be a big takeaway.”

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Unbound is a listening and learning organization that walks with families on their paths out of poverty. With 40 years on the road, Unbound will share 40 lessons learned on its walk with families.

