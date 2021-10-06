Lawrence man arrested in Tennessee for September shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost a month after authorities started searching for him, a Lawrence teen was arrested in Tennessee for murder.

The Lawrence Police Department says the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Andrel Darnell Spates, Jr., 19, of Lawrence, for the first-degree murder of Christian Willis, 21.

On Friday, Sept. 17, LPD arrested Javier Isidro Romero, 18, in relation to Willis’s murder as well.

Willis was found shot in the 1500 block of Kentucky St. on Wednesday, Sept. 8. He died at the scene.

LPD said Spates was arrested in Tennessee and will be transported to the Douglas Co. Jail pending an extradition hearing.

