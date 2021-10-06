Kansas City mask mandate extension passed by Committee, heads to City Council vote

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - An extension to Nov. 4 of Kansas City’s mask mandate has been passed by Committee leaders and will now head to a City Council vote.

KCTV5 reports Kansas City leaders approved a measure on Wednesday morning, Oct. 6, to extend the city’s mask mandate during a committee meeting, which sets up a Council vote for full implementation on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 7.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee met at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to discuss two items on the agenda regarding the mask mandate. One would extend the mandate, which is currently set to expire on Thursday, to Nov. 4. The other would apply the mandate only to those under 18-years-old, even at school.

The Committee voted to extend the mandate to Nov. 4, meaning masks will continue to be required in any public area within the city limits. The extension will still have to be passed by the City Council, who will meet on Thursday afternoon on the 26th Floor of City Hall.

Jackson Co., Mo., leaders extended the county’s indoor mask mandate on Monday to Nov. 6.

Kansas City’s mask mandate was reinstated on Aug. 2, following a surge of COVID-19 cases over the summer and was extended at the end of August.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.