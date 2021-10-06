Advertisement

K-State’s Lee, KU’s Kersgieter named to WBB Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Kansas State's Ayoka Lee shoots a free throw during an NCAA basketball game on Friday, Dec. 18,...
Kansas State's Ayoka Lee shoots a free throw during an NCAA basketball game on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)(Justin Hayworth | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WIBW) - Two Sunflower State hoopers have been named to the women’s basketball Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

League coaches unanimously selected K-State junior Ayoka Lee to the team for the second-straight season.

Lee, a 2022 All-America candidate, led the Big 12 in blocked shots last season. She enters the 2021 season as the fourth-best returning rebounder in the Big 12 and fifth-best scorer.

The 2021 WBCA All-America honorable mention recipient averaged 19.1 points per game last season. She is just 66 away from reaching the 1,000 point mark, which would make her just the fifth player in program history with more than 1,000 career points, 500 rebounds and 100 blocks.

KU junior Holly Kersgieter also earned a spot on the Preseason team.

Kersgieter earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors last season after leading the Jayhawks with 17 points per game — good for 10th-best in the conference.

The Sand Springs, Oklahoma-native hit at least one three-pointer in every game last year. She led KU with 40 made threes on the season, shooting a 32.8% clip from beyond the arc. She was also second on the team in rebounds per game (6.7) and steals per game (1.7).

K-State tips off the 2021 season Nov. 9 against Central Arkansas. KU will follow Nov. 10 against SIU-Edwardsville.

