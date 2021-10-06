Advertisement

Junction City brothers honored for life-saving efforts

JCPD recognizes a family for saving two three-year-olds from a swimming pool.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City family was honored for their life-saving efforts.

The Junction City Police Department recognized Braden and Jayden Harper, two boys only 11 and 10 years old, who helped officers save another two 3-year-olds from drowning in a swimming pool. Michelle, Karmahn, and Breahna Mears were able to help the boys over a fence to get to the children.

All of them were awarded certificates from JCPD at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Officers say they acted without hesitation and ultimately saved the toddlers’ lives.

“The fire department said if they were left unattended, they would have likely tired and possibly drowned,” JCPD Chief John Lamb said. “We’re fortunate that everyone came together and it was a very successful event, nobody was harmed nobody was injured.”

Chief Lamb hopes people use this as an example to get out in their community, and to help people in need.

