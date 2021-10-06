Advertisement

Investigation underway following suspicious death in North Topeka

Officers from the Topeka Police Department responded to the 900 block of North East Madison on...
Officers from the Topeka Police Department responded to the 900 block of North East Madison on October 5th, at 6:07 p.m., on a call to check the welfare of an individual.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:43 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from the Topeka Police Department responded to the 900 block of North East Madison on October 5th, at 6:07 p.m., on a call to check the welfare of an individual.

When officers arrived they located the individual and found they were unresponsive. They then pronounced the individual deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and the incident is considered a suspicious death at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368- 9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234- 0007.

We will post more information as it becomes available.

