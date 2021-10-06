Advertisement

House fire causes building to collapse in Topeka

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fully involved house fire on 1106 NW Van Buren St., in Topeka, just before 12:45 a.m., on October 6th. Fire crews were able to put out the blaze and keep it confined to the building.

An interior search could not be performed since the building collapse but a neighbor’s statement says the home was vacant.

Investigators report the cause of the fire to be incendiary and estimate the structure loss to be around $28,000. No working smoke detectors were located.

