House fire causes building to collapse in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fully involved house fire on 1106 NW Van Buren St., in Topeka, just before 12:45 a.m., on October 6th. Fire crews were able to put out the blaze and keep it confined to the building.

An interior search could not be performed since the building collapse but a neighbor’s statement says the home was vacant.

Investigators report the cause of the fire to be incendiary and estimate the structure loss to be around $28,000. No working smoke detectors were located.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.