Hesston’s Katie Sowers named Ottawa’s Director of Athletic Strategic Initiatives

San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers watches warms up before an NFL football...
San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers watches warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. She made such an impression on then-Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan that he asked her to follow him to San Francisco when he was hired to coach the Niners. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe, File)(Josie Lepe | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ottawa Braves will return NFL talent to their sidelines — and now, on their athletic administration staff.

Ottawa announced Tuesday Katie Sowers has been named the school’s Director of Athletic Strategic Initiatives. Sowers has served on the coaching staffs of both the San Francisco 49rs and Kansas City Chiefs.

“I am excited to join forces with such a great university that shares my same vision for growing the game of not only women’s flag football, but for creating a platform that strongly advocates for leveling the playing field for all,” Sowers said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to use my platform to put myself at the forefront of this initiative at such an opportune and surreal time for women in sport, while dedicating my time and energy to positively impacting all of Braves athletics.”

Sowers will also continue in her role as defensive coordinator and director of operations for Ottawa’s flag football team. The Braves look to repeat as national champions this season, the first-ever NAIA Women’s Flag Football National Championship last year.

“Coach Sowers’ addition to the Athletic Department office staff along with her visionary leadership will immediately impact our athletic programs positively,” Arabie Conner, Ottawa AD, said. “We have for a long time sought to elevate our ability to reach and provide opportunities to various underserved populations, and especially the continued growth and development of women in sport. Ottawa University has needed someone of Coach Sowers’ caliber and we see her and her trademark dynamism impacting areas of diversity, equity and inclusion in sport, resource development and outreach beyond the bounds of our own institution and campus community.”

