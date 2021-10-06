Advertisement

Good Kid Karlie Albright enjoys her farming and modeling life

Karlie is proficient in raising beef, swine and vegetables; and enjoys sewing and modeling.
Karlie is proficient in raising beef, swine and vegetables; and enjoys sewing and modeling.
By Ralph Hipp
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOLTON (WIBW) -- Our Good Kid to wrap up September is Karlie Albright, surely enjoying her senior year in the Class of 2022 at Royal Valley High School, going all green with various projects in 4H while also wearing her blue denim jacket as a proud FFA member, too. Those are both big parts of her high school life. You can also call Karlie President, not only in the Royal Valley FFA Chapter, but in the Jackson County 4H Council and National Honors Society.

Karlie is talented in raising beef and swine, is a Kansas Proficiency Winner in Vegetable Production, and is passionate about her 4H projects featuring her sewing construction and modeling skills! She wears it well.

Also this fall, Karlie Albright is competing in Parliamentary Procedure at the National Level through Future Farmers of America. So meeting adjourned, as we give a quick salute to Karlie.

