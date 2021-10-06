Good Kid Karlie Albright enjoys her farming and modeling life

HOLTON (WIBW) -- Our Good Kid to wrap up September is Karlie Albright, surely enjoying her senior year in the Class of 2022 at Royal Valley High School, going all green with various projects in 4H while also wearing her blue denim jacket as a proud FFA member, too. Those are both big parts of her high school life. You can also call Karlie President, not only in the Royal Valley FFA Chapter, but in the Jackson County 4H Council and National Honors Society.

Karlie is talented in raising beef and swine, is a Kansas Proficiency Winner in Vegetable Production, and is passionate about her 4H projects featuring her sewing construction and modeling skills! She wears it well.

Also this fall, Karlie Albright is competing in Parliamentary Procedure at the National Level through Future Farmers of America. So meeting adjourned, as we give a quick salute to Karlie.

You can send a nomination to ralph.hipp@wibw.com to have your favorite Good Kid featured on 13 News, Tuesday nights at 10.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.