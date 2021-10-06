Forge Young Talent holds inaugural event in leadership series

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local young leaders were given the opportunity to network with their peers Tuesday night at Norseman Brewing Company.

GO Topeka’s Forge Young Talent held the inaugural event for their new ‘Emerging Leaders Series.’ Local leaders, young and old, were brought together for a panel on keeping up with changing trends.

Forge leaders say events like these are a great way to foster young leaders in Kansas.

“Forge is in the business of attracting and retaining young talent in the community,” Forge Executive Director Rhett Flood said. “We feel like this is a good way to bring people into the fold while and make them feel welcome while also providing some value as education and networking.”

Forge plans to have more events in the series.

