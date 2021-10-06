Emergency crews responding to crash on I-70 southeast of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 near the Wabaunsee-Geary county line.

The crash was reported around 10:45 a.m. on eastbound I-70, near mile marker 322.

The location was about 15 miles southeast of Manhattan and eight miles east of the K-177 highway exit.

Initial reports indicated there were no serious injuries.

