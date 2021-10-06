City of Topeka approves health care bonds from Wichita

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council approved health care bonds issued by the City of Wichita.

Wichita issued bonds to improve its senior care facilities, among which are Kansas’ Presbyterian Manors. Since there is a Presbyterian Manor in Topeka, state law requires the city to approve the funding before Wichita’s facilities can begin their work.

“They have to contact the city where that location is,” Topeka City Manager Brent Trout said. “In other words, Presbyterian Manor Homes has property here that would also receive some of that funding, so they have to contact us and have us approve that before they can move forward with it.”

Trout says the entirety of the bonds come from Wichita, and will not touch any funding from Topeka taxpayers.

