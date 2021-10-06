Advertisement

Capacity issues remain as Topeka hospitals see fewer COVID-positive inpatients

FILE - (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
FILE - (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Even as Topeka hospitals have seen fewer COVID-19 positive inpatients, capacity issues persist.

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says as of Wednesday, Oct. 6, it has 11 COVID-positive inpatients, with 78% of those being unvaccinated. Only three of those positive patients are in isolation.

St. Francis’s Critical Care Unit is still above capacity at 106% as the Medical and Surgical Unit was at 74% capacity. However, in the past day, it has been able to accept three direct patient transfers from other healthcare organizations but has also had to turn down three requests for direct admission.

The hospital said it has been a full week since any employee has tested positive for COVID-19 as 76% of the staff is fully vaccinated. The remaining staff has until Dec. 1 to be fully vaccinated against the virus.

St. Francis said it continues to strongly recommend all members of the community get vaccinated and wear a mask in public.

Stormont Vail Health said it too has seen a decrease in its number of COVID-positive inpatients. As of Wednesday, it said it has 33 positive inpatients, 73% of which are unvaccinated. There are 52 positive patients in its outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program.

From Tuesday, Stormont Vail said it has discharged 11 patients and seen two deaths.

Stormont Vail said it is at a 9.1% testing positive rate for the past seven days and 70% of those that do test positive are unvaccinated. It said it has administered 90,716 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

