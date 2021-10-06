Armed Forces Rodeo Association honors local veterans with drive-by parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement vehicles, unique cars and animals of all shapes and sizes galloped through the Topeka VA Wednesday in a drive-by parade paying tribute to veterans.

The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association (PAFRA) joined the VA to kick off their World Championship Rodeo Event weekend.

Before showing off their world-class rodeo skills, they wanted to pay respects to some of the world’s finest.

PAFRA is made up of veterans, active duty service members, and their loved ones.

Joe Burks, a spokesman for the VA of Eastern Kansas said the parade is an opportunity to get veterans out in the world after pandemic-related isolation.

“They’ve been in this pandemic with everyone else but they’re also our most vulnerable,” he said.

“We’ve been trying to keep them as safe as humanly possible, we’re going to continue to do that some of those restrictions are starting to lift for them, one of them was to allow them outside and that happened Monday which makes this even more exciting.”

Burks said events like these connect veterans of all generations.

“Vets love other vets, it’s their story, it’s their battle buddy and I think it’s really special for them as a veteran and aging veterans to see the next generation of military heroes rise up behind them that’s special.”

“We’re all veterans ourselves and these are our brothers and sisters,” said PAFRA spokesman Steve Milton.

“While we may not have served on the same turf, we’ve all served that same goal which is to honor that flag and the country we serve.”

Both Burks and Milton hope veterans can feel the benefits of being treated with love.

“Some of the best healing in this VA medical center happens outside these medical center walls and being part of the community,” said Burks.

“I think that it’s important that we continue to respect the folks who served their country and the flag we served under and what it means to be a citizen of the United States of America and the veterans who are willing to lay down their life and potentially give their life in support of that flag and the country we love,” added Milton.

The 2021 PAFRA World Championship kicks off Thursday at the Stormont Vail Events Center and runs through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.