12-year-old named ‘Champion of Character’ after treating father’s wound until help arrives

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 12-year-old was recognized Wednesday for jumping into action when her father was seriously injured.

Haylea Lane was named Safe Streets’ Champion of Character for her endurance, determination, and compassion.

Haylea’s father experienced a loss of blood pressure in the shower, leading to a fall and resulting head wound. As he was bleeding out, Haylea managed to keep pressure applied to the wound while her mother called 911 and took care of her other children.

The first responders said Haylea’s efforts made a big difference in the potential loss of blood.

“She’s very smart, very caring, and I’m very proud of Haylea and what she did that day,” Robert Lane, Haylea’s father, said.

“He’s still here, he’s breathing, living,” Haylea said. “It made a huge difference.”

“She definitely helped stop the bleed, thankfully, and I’m still here because of it,” Robert said.

