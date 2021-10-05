Wichita police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting at Whole Foods

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday afternoon update: Wichita police have identified a woman shot by police Monday night at Whole Foods as 31-year-old Danielle Robinson of Salina.

Capt. Jason Stephens with the Wichita Police Department’s Persons Crime Unit said they received a disturbance with a weapon call around 8:15 p.m. on Monday from Whole Foods, located near the corner of 13th & Webb. Both a private security officer and the store manager called to report a woman wearing black clothing, acting paranoid, walking in and out of the store, drinking alcohol at times and brandishing a gun. She was also seen pointing a gun at store windows and into the parking lot.

Stephens said two officers arrived and found the woman at the front door with a gun in her hand. The woman pointed the gun in the officers’ direction, he said. Stephens said the officers gave multiple commands for the woman to drop the gun and put it down. They also identified themselves as WPD. Stephens said the woman went back into the store. As the officers approached, the woman fired one shot and each officer returned fire, firing six shots and striking the woman.

Stephens said first aid was rendered to stop the bleeding and the woman was taken into custody. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Stephens said there were 10-15 employees and customers in Whole Foods at the time of the incident. They were evacuated to a backroom area while the officers were en route.

Stephens said Robinson is being booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and robbery. Stephens said Robinson is accused of pointing a gun at three people and demanding car keys from one of them while pointing the gun. No civilians or officers were hurt. There were also reports that she may have been in the area earlier in the day trying to solicit a ride. Stephens said the gun in Robinson’s possession had not been reported stolen.

Stephens said it is unknown if mental health issues played a role in Monday night’s incident, but he said detectives will be looking into whether drug use played a role. He said the investigation is ongoing and surveillance video from other businesses will be used to figure out what led up to the shooting.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. One officer is a 19-year veteran with the police department while the other officer has been on the force for eight years.

