Advertisement

WIBW accepts awards from KAB

WIBW-TV was proud to earn several honors in this year’s Kansas Association of Broadcasters...
WIBW-TV was proud to earn several honors in this year’s Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - WIBW-TV was proud to earn several honors in this year’s Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards.

Among them, we were named medium market station of the year in the awards presented Monday night at a dinner in Wichita. Melissa Brunner and Doug Brown earned a first place award for their story on a couple who passed away from COVID hours apart. And our entire news team earned first place for our continuing coverage of troubles with the state’s unemployment system.

Creative services director Dave Uhler also was a big winner — beating the competition for commercial, commercial series, promotion announcement and promotion campaign.

Our news, weather and sports coverage also earned multiple second place and honorable mention awards. Our thanks to all of our viewers for supporting our work.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple cars crashing and a domestic...
Semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple crashes and a domestic incident in Lawrence on Friday
Brant Adam Powell, 42, of Wichita, and Susan Marie Tolin, 45, of Mulvane were both arrested on...
Two people arrested on drug charges Sunday morning in Jackson Co.
Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim
Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim
One person died after being shot Sunday evening in Geary County, authorities said.
Victim identified after Sunday night shooting in Geary County
Topeka parents called to court for students truancy following COVID online learning
Topeka parents called to court for students truancy following COVID online learning

Latest News

Anyone with information on the three people pictured should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime...
RCPD want to question three in $29K home burglary
Kansas Lawmakers detail committee opposing vaccine mandates
S.E. Jefferson fire station received chili and cinnamon rolls from Kansas Insurance to show...
Kansas business shows appreciation for firefighters at Topeka fire station
Whitson Elementary School hosts its own version of the Olympics
Whitson Elementary School celebrates Anti-Bullying Week with Kindness Week