WIBW accepts awards from KAB

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - WIBW-TV was proud to earn several honors in this year’s Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards.

Among them, we were named medium market station of the year in the awards presented Monday night at a dinner in Wichita. Melissa Brunner and Doug Brown earned a first place award for their story on a couple who passed away from COVID hours apart. And our entire news team earned first place for our continuing coverage of troubles with the state’s unemployment system.

Creative services director Dave Uhler also was a big winner — beating the competition for commercial, commercial series, promotion announcement and promotion campaign.

Our news, weather and sports coverage also earned multiple second place and honorable mention awards. Our thanks to all of our viewers for supporting our work.

