USD 475 Board of Education votes to continue requiring masks for all students, staff, and visitors

By JC Post
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County Schools USD 475′s Board of Education on Monday voted to continue the requirement for all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status, inside all district facilities and district vehicles, including school buses.

As cases of COVID-19 continue across Geary County, the District said the Board of Education and district administration felt this continuance would protect their students, staff, and overall community.

Staff and students exposed to COVID-19 can still test to stay at school, as part of the district’s Test to Stay and Learn program.

The masking requirement will stay in effect until April 4, 2022, when the Board of Education will reevaluate the current COVID-19 conditions and reassess the guidelines as necessary.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to the district office at (785) 717-4000

