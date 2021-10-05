Tuesday night forecast: Temperatures stay cool tonight and clouds move in tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The seasonal weather pattern will continue the next few days before we warm up for this weekend.

Temperatures stay in the mid 50s overnight with calm winds. Clouds move into the area tomorrow afternoon associated with an area of low pressure that could provide some light rain showers in far Eastern Kansas throughout the day Wednesday. Most will stay dry and rainfall amounts will be less than 0.10″ for those that see rain at all.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in far Eastern Kansas. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures warm to near 90 again (Aren’t we done yet?) on Friday and Saturday before a cold front comes through on on Sunday. Models have changed the timing and intensity of rainfall along the front when it arrives Sunday but we’ve decided to keep rain chances in the forecast for Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. We’ve been dry lately and a lot of area in the Northeast Kansas could use a good rainfall.

8-Day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

The rain chances this week are low: There is a slightly better chance of rain this weekend vs tomorrow however with low confidence, keep checking back daily for updates and don’t be surprised if the forecast changes throughout the week.

