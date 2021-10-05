Tuesday forecast: Cooler, more seasonal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a warm day in the mid 80s yesterday, highs will be more in the mid-upper 70s for most spots the next 3 days. This is due to a cooler airmass and the potential for more cloud cover and even light rain showers from an upper level low that will impact our weather.

Confidence is high that if there is any rain that makes its way into northeast Kansas from the upper level low it will not amount to much. Most spots will likely remain under 0.05″ with a few isolated spots possibly getting up to 0.10″. There’s also a fairly good chance no rain makes its way into our area from the upper level low as the bulk of the rain will remain in Missouri.

All eyes will be on a cold front this weekend: Yesterday both models were in agreement that rain would develop mainly south of I-70 Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. NOW both models are in agreement that minimal rain will develop and the only model that is indicating rain has it developing Saturday night NOT Sunday night. So with that being said, have removed Monday’s rain chance and have kept the rain chance Sunday into Sunday night until there’s more consistency in the models and confidence increases so be aware the forecast is subject to change again.

Normal High: 74/Normal Low: 50 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80°. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph. More clouds are expected this afternoon especially along and east of HWY 75 however models differ on how thick the cloud cover will be.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid-upper 50s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of spotty showers especially in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

While some models indicate there may be a few spotty showers still remaining Wednesday night and even on Thursday, the chance is very low so will keep it out of the 8 day. Highs warm back in the upper 70s to around 80° on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will be our two hot days especially for October standards with mid 80s to low 90s, Saturday being the hotter day.

A cold front Sunday brings highs back down in the 70s. Depending on the timing of the cold front will depend on the rain chance.

Taking Action:

The rain chances this week are low: There is a slightly better chance of rain this weekend vs tomorrow however with low confidence, keep checking back daily for updates and don’t be surprised if the forecast changes throughout the week.



