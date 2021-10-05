Topeka Fire Department teaches fire prevention to Washburn students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University students got a lesson in fire safety on Tuesday.

The Topeka Fire Department visited campus to spread awareness.

Something as simple as smoke coming from an oven can quickly turn into a kitchen fire.

Thanks to the Topeka Fire Department’s fire and safety trailer, Washburn students experienced it up close.

“If you have a fire in your oven, the most important thing to do is shut it off and leave the door closed, if you open the oven, the fire will escape the fire proof container of your oven and extend to the top of the stove and the cabinets.”

Students learned what they should do in a fire emergency and how to stop it.

“With University students, cooking is a big issue so what we’re going to work with them today is how to prevent cooking fires and how to fight them if they happen,” said Stahl.

It was all a part of National Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme focuses on recognizing the first warning sign.

“Know the sounds of fire safety and what we’re wanting people to understand is the sounds that their smoke detector will make when it’s going off. For instance they make one chirp when the battery is low but it’ll chirp four times in a row when the smoke detector is sounding because of smoke.”

Alan Stahl with The Topeka Fire Department says it’s also important to know that it even works in the first place.

“We hope that you’ll check your batteries when we change the clocks, when we spring forward and fall back, but we need to check the smoke detectors monthly and that means testing them, so push that button on the front wait for it to go off and make sure it works.”

He says it’s even more important to have a plan if you do hear it.

“The first thing you should do when you hear it is be very aware look around for smoke and make sure something either is or is not on fire, if you see smoke at all call 911 it’s a lot easier for us to turn around because it was nothing than it is to hurry up because your house is on fire.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.