Advertisement

Stormont Vail drive-thru flu shot clinics this week in Topeka, Manhattan

Flu shot
Flu shot(KFYR)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail is holding drive-thru flu shot clinics in Topeka and Manhattan this week.

The drive-thru clinics in Topeka are on October 7 and October 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for adults aged 19 and older, Cotton O’Neil patients, and who previously had a flu shot with no complications. They will be in the Stormont Vail Surgery parking garage at the corner of 10th and Garfield Ave.

Manhattan will hold their drive-thru flu vaccinations in the Building E parking lot at 1133 College Ave. on October 9. Patients are asked to enter off of College Avenue. Shots will be given from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This clinic is also only for adults aged 19 and older, Cotton O’Neil patients, and those who previously had a flu shot with no complications.

Stormont Vail said they will hold two more walk-in flu shot clinics later this month for kids. These will be available to Cotton O’Neil pediatric patients 7 months and older who previously had the flu shot. These clinics will be on October 21 and October 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 4100 SW 15th St. in Topeka.

Anyone interested in getting a flu shot, that is not a Cotton O’Neil patient, can make an appointment at the Stormont Vail Retail Pharmacy by calling (785) 235-8796.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after being shot Sunday evening in Geary County, authorities said.
Victim identified after Sunday night shooting in Geary County
Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim
Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Three people arrested during two separate traffic stops in Shawnee Co. this weekend
Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple cars crashing and a domestic...
Semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple crashes and a domestic incident in Lawrence on Friday
Fatal Accident
Highland man killed in weekend crash in Doniphan County

Latest News

FILE
Missouri woman charged for replacing stolen fentanyl with unknown liquid in Kansas hospitals
KDOT participates in month-long pedestrian safety campaign
A 26-year-old Junction City man suffered a broken leg in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in...
Man suffers broken leg in Manhattan motorcycle crash
Counselors have been made available at Atchison County Community High School in Effingham...
School counselors available after student’s death in Atchison County