Stormont Vail drive-thru flu shot clinics this week in Topeka, Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail is holding drive-thru flu shot clinics in Topeka and Manhattan this week.

The drive-thru clinics in Topeka are on October 7 and October 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for adults aged 19 and older, Cotton O’Neil patients, and who previously had a flu shot with no complications. They will be in the Stormont Vail Surgery parking garage at the corner of 10th and Garfield Ave.

Manhattan will hold their drive-thru flu vaccinations in the Building E parking lot at 1133 College Ave. on October 9. Patients are asked to enter off of College Avenue. Shots will be given from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This clinic is also only for adults aged 19 and older, Cotton O’Neil patients, and those who previously had a flu shot with no complications.

Stormont Vail said they will hold two more walk-in flu shot clinics later this month for kids. These will be available to Cotton O’Neil pediatric patients 7 months and older who previously had the flu shot. These clinics will be on October 21 and October 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 4100 SW 15th St. in Topeka.

Anyone interested in getting a flu shot, that is not a Cotton O’Neil patient, can make an appointment at the Stormont Vail Retail Pharmacy by calling (785) 235-8796.

