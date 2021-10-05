Shawnee Co. Commissioners proclaim Ted Ensley Day on Oct. 17

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. will celebrate Ted Ensley Day on Oct. 17 with a ceremony following a proclamation from the Shawnee Co. Commission.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says the Shawnee Co. Commission has declared Oct. 17 as Theodore “Ted” Ensley Day. A reception will be held on Oct. 17 from 2-4 p.m. at the Garden House in Ted Ensley Gardens on West Edge Rd. at Lake Shawnee and will be open to the public.

Hired six decades ago as the first superintendent of SCP+R, the Department said Ensley’s 52 years of public service made him a legend. His fingerprints can be seen all around Lake Shawnee from his tenure with the department or as a commissioner.

SCP+R said Lake Shawnee Golf Course, Ted Ensley Gardens, the tennis courts, the Rowing Association, Yacht Club, the softball complex, Bettis Family Sports Complex and the Lake Shawnee Trail were all built or had their beginnings under Ensley’s watchful eye and guidance.

In 1975, the Department said through Ensley’s foresight, the county bought land for what now makes up Shawnee North Community Park and Shawnee County Community Park. In 1979, it said he worked with the Kansas Secretary of Wildlife and Parks to introduce Lake Shawnee as one of the first trout stocking programs in the Midwest. In 1984, the department was awarded the “Outstanding Organization Award” by the National Association of County Parks and Recreation Organizations. That same year Ensley also received the Distinguished Fellow Award from the Kansas Recreation and Park Association.

In 2003, Ensley was inducted into the KRPA Hall of Fame.

