School counselors available after student’s death in Atchison County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM, Kan. (WIBW) - Counselors have been made available for students and staff members at Atchison County Community High School following the recent death of a student.

According to KAIR Radio, Atchison County Unified School District 377 Superintendent Andrew Gaddis announced the death of the student in a letter sent to parents on Sunday.

The letter stated that the school district was notified Saturday night of what Gaddis called “the sudden and tragic loss” of a 12th-grade student, KAIR reports.

Gaddis said counselors and social workers were being made available to “any students, staff and community members who need them.”

Counselors were first made available late Sunday afternoon, KAIR said. Additional counselors were brought in Monday, with counseling to continue to be available later into the week as needed.

The cause of death and the student’s name haven’t been released, KAIR reports.

