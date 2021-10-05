Advertisement

St. George Police crackdown on disabled parking laws at elementary school pickup, drop-off

Saint George officers sit beside handicap parking spaces at St. George Elementary to deter parents from illegally blocking spots.(Saint George Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - With the beginning of the school year, St. George Police have received more complaints of parents illegally taking up disabled parking spots at St. George Elementary during student pickup and drop-off so officers have cracked down.

The St. George Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday, Oct. 5, to discuss the issue of parents parking in or blocking disabled parking spaces at St. George Elementary without a placard during school pickup and drop-off times.

Over the past two weeks, SGPD said it has started to enhance efforts in the area to reduce and eliminate these violations. The efforts will continue throughout the rest of the school year.

The Police Department said it is important to remember that disabled parking spots are only for those with a disability, with a disability parking placard or license plate, and ID card.

SGPD said it has a zero-tolerance policy for these violations and will issue a $75 parking citation.

According to the Department, Kansas law states no one is permitted to take up a disabled parking space without displaying a special license plate, permanent placard or disabled veteran plate and must be able to show either a valid ID or temporary placard. Violation of this law is a misdemeanor and can be punished with fines between $50 and $100.

