MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for three people in relation to a home burglary in the 100 blk of Harvard Pl.

RCPD says $29,000 of jewelry and other valuables were stolen September 27. Anyone with information on the three people pictured should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

