Police Chief Gordon Ramsay reacts to Whole Foods shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay reacted via Facebook to the officer-involved shooting Monday night at Whole Foods in east Wichita.

In a post Tuesday morning, Ramsay wrote, “As we learn more about another volatile and violent call last night at 13th and Webb it highlights the significant dangers officers face in keeping our community safe. In the last few days we’ve been called to deal with armed individuals who seem intent on hurting others - as well as police officers.”

Police said an armed woman was shot and injured Monday night. Officers fired when a call escalated at the Whole Foods store at the corner of 13th and Webb Road. No officers nor anyone else in or near the store was injured, police said.

It was the second officer-involved shooting in Wichita in two days. On Sunday, a Wichita Police Officer shot and killed 41-year-old Jess Jackson after Jackson failed to comply with orders and pointed a gun toward officers, according to body cam footage.

I am grateful for our officers and all they do for our City,” Ramsay wrote “This incident (Monday) could have ended much worse if it was not for the actions of our officers.”

