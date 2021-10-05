Advertisement

One taken to hospital following rear-end collision

One driver is loaded into the back of an ambulance following a rear-end collision in Topeka on...
One driver is loaded into the back of an ambulance following a rear-end collision in Topeka on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One lane of SW 6th St. was closed near Governor’s View following a two-vehicle collision that sent one driver to the hospital.

Just after 1 p.m., Topeka Police officers were called to SW 6th St. and Governor’s View with reports that a red car had been rear-ended by a gold SUV.

The driver of the red car was helped out of the vehicle by AMR and was put into the ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital.

Topeka police, AMR and Topeka Fire all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after being shot Sunday evening in Geary County, authorities said.
Victim identified after Sunday night shooting in Geary County
Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim
Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Three people arrested during two separate traffic stops in Shawnee Co. this weekend
Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple cars crashing and a domestic...
Semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple crashes and a domestic incident in Lawrence on Friday
Federal prosecutors convicted three people in DDOS cyberattacks
Pottawatomie Co. pays hacker over $70,000 to restore computer systems

Latest News

FILE - Frances Haugen says in her time with Facebook she saw, “conflicts of interest between...
Sen. Moran recommits efforts to path forward to protect Kansans from Big Tech
Helping Hands Humane Society - Meet Emily!
Helping Hands Humane Society - Meet Emily!
Helping Hands Humane Society - Meet Briar!
Helping Hands Humane Society - Meet Briar!
FILE - A Cirrus SR20-G2 airplane. Courtesy: CirrusDesign
Nearly 20 new planes added to K-State fleet to train students in Salina