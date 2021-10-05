One taken to hospital following rear-end collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One lane of SW 6th St. was closed near Governor’s View following a two-vehicle collision that sent one driver to the hospital.

Just after 1 p.m., Topeka Police officers were called to SW 6th St. and Governor’s View with reports that a red car had been rear-ended by a gold SUV.

The driver of the red car was helped out of the vehicle by AMR and was put into the ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital.

Topeka police, AMR and Topeka Fire all responded to the scene.

