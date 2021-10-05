Newman Regional Health to honor families with lost pregnancies, infants in virtual ceremony

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families will have the chance to honor their lost pregnancies and infants with Newman Regional Health’s inaugural Wave of Light ceremony.

In honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, Newman Regional Health says it plans to host its virtual inaugural Wave of Light ceremony on Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. on its Facebook page.

Newman said parents and families who have been impacted by pregnancy and infant loss including miscarriage, stillbirth and sudden infant death syndrome are encouraged to participate in the day of remembrance. On Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., it said staff at the Women’s Life Center will join others around the world to partake in the ceremony where families will light a candle to remember the lives of babies taken too soon.

Starting on Oct. 6, Newman said it will have candles available for families to pick up from Entrance F for the ceremony. Candles will be available until Oct. 15.

Additionally, Newman said families are encouraged to complete a submission form for their lost loved one to be honored in a special video. Online submissions will be accepted through Oct. 13.

“Unfortunately, in the United States, 1 out of every 4 pregnancies ends in miscarriage and 1 in every 160 pregnancies end in stillbirth. These numbers do not include infant death from preterm labor, diagnosis of life-limiting conditions, or SIDS,” said Heather Aylward, Director of the Women’s Life Center at Newman Regional Health. “We really wanted to find a way to honor those who have lost a child and help them realize they are not alone.”

For more information about the Wave of Light initiative, click HERE.

To add a loved one’s name to the special video, click HERE.

