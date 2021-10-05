Advertisement

Newborn Budweiser Clydesdale named Eminem

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Mo. (CNN) - Meet Eminem, Budweiser’s newest Clydesdale.

Anheuser-Busch announced his birth last month at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, the breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales.

His name is spelled the same as the rapper Eminem but after the first initials of his mom and dad, Marcie and Myles.

He’ll have to undergo years of training before he can even try out to join the Budweiser Clydesdales traveling team.

By then, he could be about 6-feet tall at the shoulders and weigh as much as 2,000 pounds.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after being shot Sunday evening in Geary County, authorities said.
Victim identified after Sunday night shooting in Geary County
Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim
Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Three people arrested during two separate traffic stops in Shawnee Co. this weekend
Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple cars crashing and a domestic...
Semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple crashes and a domestic incident in Lawrence on Friday
Fatal Accident
Highland man killed in weekend crash in Doniphan County

Latest News

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook employee brings sharp criticisms to Congress
FILE - AstraZeneca is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency...
AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment
According to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report published Tuesday,...
39,000 senior lives saved by COVID vaccines, government says
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, actress Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim...
Russian film crew blasts off to make first movie in space
FILE - This Feb. 6, 2020, file photo shows the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate...
Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode