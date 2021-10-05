New platform launches to bring together Kansas manufacturers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new platform has launched in Kansas with the goal of bringing manufacturers together to strengthen the state’s supply chain.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has officially launched CONNEX Kansas, a new program from Kansas Manufacturing Solutions and the Kansas Department of Commerce meant to strengthen the state’s manufacturing supply chain.

Gov. Kelly said CONNEX Kansas is an online manufacturing database and connectivity platform for Kansas manufacturers. The platform is meant to allow manufacturers in Kansas to connect with each other, find local and domestic suppliers, explore production capabilities and manage their supply chain.

“The Kansas Framework for Growth recognizes manufacturing as an area of strength for the state. It focuses on ways Kansas can embrace emerging opportunities and solidify our role as a manufacturing leader and central hub for 21st century supply-chain success,” Governor Kelly said. “The CONNEX™ Kansas platform will bolster our local and regional supply chains by allowing firms to see a clearer picture of local resources or alternative suppliers that can lead to more informed decisions and more profitable sourcing strategies.”

“Manufacturing is an essential backbone for the Kansas economy. Supply chain disruption has created an opportunity for firms to build and source products closer to home,” Lieutenant Governor David Toland said. “I applaud the launch of this new resource for Kansas manufacturers, which will help empower firms with the data and tools they need to seize this moment to grow and scale up as the demand presents itself.”

According to Gov. Kelly, basic search and contact information for Kansas manufacturers will be available for anyone on the platform. However, the ability to list detailed information, perform in-depth searches and exchange information will only be available to registered Kansas manufacturing businesses.

“Our CONNEX™ Kansas online database is a powerful new tool for Kansas manufacturers,” Tiffany Stovall, CEO of Kansas Manufacturing Solutions, said. “Over the past year, we’ve seen how critical it is to have secure and reliable supply chains, as well as having ready access to alternate suppliers. This database will be unique in its ability to identify manufacturing capabilities, not just current production.”

Gov. Kelly said the CONNEX Kansas platform is easy to use and intuitive. An account can be set up in a few minutes. To register or get more information, click HERE.

