Nearly 20 new planes added to K-State fleet to train students in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly two dozen brand new, high-tech airplanes have been added to the K-State fleet to train students at its campus in Salina.

Kansas State University says its Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has taken another step forward to become a global industry leader. It said the campus has added 17 new aircraft to its fleet to provide students with a high-quality flight training program. The new planes were bought from two well-known manufacturers.

“This is a major step toward our vision to meet industry demands by providing students experience from a primary trainer all the way to a business-class airplane,” said Alysia Starkey, CEO and dean of K-State Salina.

K-State said the addition of the new aircraft allows for more diverse training options with high-performance, complex, low-wing and high-wing planes.

“Our entire K-State fleet will now have Garmin avionics, providing the latest technology and giving student pilots improved situational awareness while flying,” said Clinton Strong, head of the aviation department on the Aerospace and Technology Campus. “This change supports the campus’s goal to provide a high-quality, comprehensive and affordable flying experience.”

The University said K-State Salina how has 10 new Cessna 172 Skyhawks with Garmin G1000 avionics from Textron Aviation, which will be delivered during the first quarter of 2022. The planes will give students the chance to train in a top aircraft and bring the number of the same model in the school’s fleet up to 20. The increase will help to accommodate growing numbers of enrollment in aviation degrees.

“Textron Aviation remains committed to supporting the training and development of the next generation of pilots, and our continued strong relationship with Kansas State is a critical element to these efforts,” said Chris Crow, vice president, piston sales, Textron Aviation. “K-State Salina has been training future pilots in Cessna Skyhawks since its program’s inception, further demonstrating the strength and capability of the platform and its leadership in pilot training.”

Additionally, K-State said through its strategic partnerships with Cirrus Aircraft, it has bought five new Cirrus SR20s which feature innovative systems, including electronic stability and protection and the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System, or CAPS, as an additional protective layer for pilots and passengers.

The University said the Salina Campus will get its first Cirrus aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the remaining will arrive in the second quarter of 2022. It said the addition of these aircraft will give students the advanced aviation training needed to become safe and professional pilots.

“Cirrus Aircraft is dedicated to delivering safe and innovative flight training solutions for leading aviation training organizations,” said David Moser, vice president of Cirrus fleet and special mission sales. “Our TRAC Series aircraft provide K-State Salina with an advanced platform that is ideal for training aspiring professional aviators.”

K-State said the campus also has two new Beechcraft Baron G58s for complex, multi-engine training.

“The Baron will continue to be a pinnacle for K-State Salina’s flight training program,” Strong said. “This plane prepares graduates for professional careers with their experiences in this powerful and sophisticated twin-engine aircraft.”

According to Strong, the diversification of K-State Salina’s fleet allows students the chance to start training in the Cessna 172, a dependable aircraft and move into the high-performance Cirrus SR20 with advanced avionics and higher speeds. Finally, students can complete their multi-engine rating in the Beechcraft Baron, where they will learn a more advanced system.

“I don’t know of any other flight school that uses this unique combination of the 172, Cirrus and Baron for training,” Strong said.

For more information about K-State Aerospace and Technology Campus, click HERE.

