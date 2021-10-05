Missouri woman charged for replacing stolen fentanyl with unknown liquid in Kansas hospitals

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Missouri has been charged for allegedly stealing fentanyl from two Kansas hospitals and replacing the drug with an unknown liquid.

Acting U.S. District Attorney Duston Slinkard’s Office says a federal grand jury in Kansas City indicted and charged a nurse from Kansas City, Mo., with two counts of tampering with a consumer product and two counts of possession of fentanyl by deception and subterfuge.

Court documents reveal between January 2020 and April 2020, Faith Naccarato, 41, allegedly used her fingerprint to take vials of fentanyl from an automated dispensing cabinet at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park. She has been accused of replacing that fentanyl with a different liquid before putting the vials back in the cabinet.

Between February 2020 and April 2020, the DA’s Office said Naccarato allegedly committed the same crimes at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Meriam as well.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating the case as Assistant U.S. Attorneys Faiza Alhambra and Trent Krug prosecute.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.