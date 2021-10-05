Advertisement

Man suffers broken leg in Manhattan motorcycle crash

A 26-year-old Junction City man suffered a broken leg in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Manhattan, authorities said.(WCAX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 26-year-old Junction City man suffered a broken leg in a motorcycle crash late Monday afternoon in Manhattan.

The crash was reported around 4:32 p.m. Monday near the intersection of N. Seth Childs Road and Eagle Road on the north side of Manhattan.

According to Riley County police officials, a 2003 Honda CBR6 motorcycle was headed north on Seth Childs Road when the rider lost control and crashed the bike into the side of the roadway.

The rider, identified as Gage Newton, was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of a broken leg, according to Riley County police.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

