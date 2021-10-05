Advertisement

Man seriously injured Monday when truck loses wheel on I-70 in west Topeka

Kansas Highway Patrol says pickup truck’s tire snapped off the axle before crash
One person was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 70 in west...
One person was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a rollover crash that occurred after a pickup truck lost a wheel along Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:06 p.m. on eastbound I-70, about a half-mile east of S.W. Gage Boulevard.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck was traveling east on I-70 when the vehicle’s back passenger-side tire snapped off the axle.

The truck then went into the south ditch and overturned four to five times.

A passenger, Robert E. Cook, 71, of Topeka, was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Cook was wearing his seat belt.

The driver, Ashley Dawn Cook, 28, of Topeka, was reported uninjured. The patrol said she was wearing her seat belt.

