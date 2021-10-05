Man dies from injuries suffered last week in Lyon County crash

BUSHONG, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was injured this past week in a head-on crash near Bushong in Lyon County has died, KVOE Radio reports.

The man was identified as Steve Pio, 73, of Allen.

The collision was reported around 2:05 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 3300 block of Road G in northern Lyon County. The location was just east of Bushong and was about 15 miles north of Emporia.

According to KVOE Radio, Pio was driving his 2012 GMC pickup truck north on Road G when it went left of center and collided head-on with a 2011 Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by Jeff Houck, 51, of Americus.

Pio, who Lyon County sheriff’s officials said wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries. KVOE says Pio died on Sunday.

Houck, who sheriff’s officials said was wearing his seat belt, was reported uninjured, KVOE said.

Dust on the roadway was listed as a contributing factor to the crash, which remains under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional details weren’t available on Tuesday morning.

