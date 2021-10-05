Advertisement

Man dies from injuries suffered last week in Lyon County crash

A man who was injured this past week in a head-on crash near Bushong in Lyon County has died,...
A man who was injured this past week in a head-on crash near Bushong in Lyon County has died, KVOE Radio reports.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUSHONG, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was injured this past week in a head-on crash near Bushong in Lyon County has died, KVOE Radio reports.

The man was identified as Steve Pio, 73, of Allen.

The collision was reported around 2:05 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 3300 block of Road G in northern Lyon County. The location was just east of Bushong and was about 15 miles north of Emporia.

According to KVOE Radio, Pio was driving his 2012 GMC pickup truck north on Road G when it went left of center and collided head-on with a 2011 Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by Jeff Houck, 51, of Americus.

Pio, who Lyon County sheriff’s officials said wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries. KVOE says Pio died on Sunday.

Houck, who sheriff’s officials said was wearing his seat belt, was reported uninjured, KVOE said.

Dust on the roadway was listed as a contributing factor to the crash, which remains under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional details weren’t available on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after being shot Sunday evening in Geary County, authorities said.
Victim identified after Sunday night shooting in Geary County
Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim
Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Three people arrested during two separate traffic stops in Shawnee Co. this weekend
Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple cars crashing and a domestic...
Semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple crashes and a domestic incident in Lawrence on Friday
Fatal Accident
Highland man killed in weekend crash in Doniphan County

Latest News

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Colorado man killed in head-on crash in western Kansas
One person was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 70 in west...
Man seriously injured Monday when truck loses wheel on I-70 in west Topeka
Still plenty of sun
Update on the upper level low the next couple days
Emporia State held a bone marrow donor registration drive on Oct. 4, 2021.
ESU Athletes sign up to be bone marrow donors