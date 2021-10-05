KHP warns drivers to use caution as harvest hits full swing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As many farmers head to the field to harvest their crops, Kansas Highway Patrol has warned drivers to use extra caution and patience.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says fall is a busy time for farmers in Kansas with harvest underway and hay season in full swing. It said Kansans should be aware and use caution and patience while traveling around farm trucks, tractors, combines and other farm implements.

“As the busy farming season is underway, each traveler in Kansas needs to be more aware of increased farm implement and truck traffic,” said Lieutenant Candice Breshears, KHP Public Information Officer. “In Kansas, we have many trucks exiting and entering the roadways at any given time. Traveling around these vehicles requires extra caution.”

KHP said most equipment is not designed to travel at highway speeds and could only travel at about 15-25 miles per hour. Farm equipment is also often much wider than one lane of traffic, so extra room should be allowed when sharing the road. Drivers should practice caution on all roads, said KHP, but especially on busy rural roads with unmarked intersections.

The Patrol said drivers should not assume the farmer operating the implement knows they are there. Most farmers regularly check for vehicles behind them, however, most of their time has to be spent looking ahead to stay on the road and watch for oncoming traffic. KHP said implements are very loud and hinder a farmer’s ability to hear other vehicles.

KHP said drivers should also pass implements with extreme caution. It said not to pass unless a driver can clearly see ahead of both vehicles and if curves or hills block the view, drivers should wait. Additionally, drivers should not pass in zones designated “No Passing,” or within 100 feet any intersection, railroad grade crossing, bridge elevated structure or tunnel even if they are stuck behind a farm vehicle.

According to KHP, when a farm vehicle pulls to the right side of the road, it does not always mean the farmer is turning right or allowing a driver to pass. Due to the size of some farm equipment, the farmer must use wide left turns to allow for plenty of room and time to turn their rig. Drivers should be alert to see if the farm equipment might be turning into a driveway or field.

The Patrol said drivers should also be patient and not assume that a farmer can move aside to let them pass. Shoulders could be soft, wet or steep and cause the farm vehicle to tip over. The shoulder could also not support the weight of a heavy farm vehicle and get it stuck. Farmers understand drivers are being delayed and will move over at the first safe location available.

KHP said drivers should think of slow-moving vehicles as a warning to adjust their speed. It said to immediately slow down when one is seen, and while the vehicle may be visible from a long distance, it could be hard to judge the speed at which the vehicle is moving, especially at night.

Lastly, KHP has warned drivers to pay attention. When not focused just on the road, it said drivers increase their chances for a crash, especially if they should come upon a slow-moving farm vehicle.

