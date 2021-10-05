Advertisement

KDOT participates in month-long pedestrian safety campaign

(Pablo)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - October is National Pedestrian Safety Month.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is participating this month in a traffic safety campaign created by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

KDOT said, “The goals of Pedestrian Safety Month are to increase awareness about pedestrian safety and remind all road users staying safe is a shared responsibility.”

Statistics show 6,237 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in 2019 in the U.S., accounting for 20% of all traffic fatalities.

KDOT said while vehicle safety has greatly improved, pedestrian fatalities have increased 4% from 2010 to 2019.

“A lack of safe crossings, sidewalks, or separated paths creates potentially fatal interactions where the pedestrian doesn’t stand a chance against a vehicle,” says Jenny Kramer, KDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator. “Many Kansas communities have begun to build a comprehensive network of sidewalks/paths and crossings, but drivers should still lookout and yield to pedestrians at all times, slow down at marked and unmarked crosswalks, and follow the speed limit.”

For more information visit the KDOT Bicycle & Pedestrian website.

