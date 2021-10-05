KDOT to donate potential winnings to scholarships for Kansas students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If it wins the 2021 People Choice award for the Turner Diagonal Project, the Kansas Department of Transportation will donate its winnings to send Kansas students interested in the transportation field to school.

Following national recognition for the Turner Diagonal project, the Kansas Department of Transportation says the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials has named the project as one of 12 finalists for the 2021 America’s Transportation Awards competition. The project will now compete for the People Choice award and a chance to donate $10,000 to a Kansas charity.

Should it win the award, KDOT said it will partner with the Kansas Board of Regents to give scholarships to students interested in the transportation field.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to recognize a project that exemplifies partnerships and problem solving,” said Julie Lorenz, Kansas Secretary of Transportation. “When we win, I can think of no better investment than in Kansas students who will build the projects of the future. Let’s win this for Kansas.”

Dr. Blake Flanders, CEO of the Kansas Board of Regents, said the Board welcomes the chance to partner with the Department to bring the award home.

“Kansas colleges and universities are uniquely positioned to partner with the transportation sector to provide a talented workforce and grow the economy,” said Dr. Flanders. “I’m excited KDOT plans to use this award to help Kansans pursue their educational goals. These scholarships will help students build great careers and contribute to our state’s growth.”

KDOT said it leveraged a $13.5 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration to rebuild the Turner Diagonal crossing over I-70. The project opened development, increased job opportunities, reduced maintenance costs, reduced congestion and finished ahead of schedule.

KDOT encourages Kansans to vote for the Turner Diagonal Project HERE. Voting is open through Oct. 25.

