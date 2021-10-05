Junction City Police to honor boys that helped save drowning children from pool

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 10- and 11-year-old boy are heroes in the eyes of Junction City Police after they helped to save two other children from drowning in a private pool.

The Junction City Police Department says it will honor two boys who helped officers in a recent case where two children were saved from drowning in a pool.

Braden Harper, 11, and Jayden Harper, 10, will be honored at the Junction City Council meeting on Oct. 5, at 7 p.m., at 701 N. Jefferson St.

JCPD said Chief of Police John Lamb will present the boys and their families with awards to thank them for helping to save the lives of others. It said the boys did not hesitate when they noticed something was wrong and without their vigilance and quick decision making, the situation could have ended very differently.

