Advertisement

Judge: Kansas City’s plan to divert police funds was illegal

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge ruled Tuesday that Kansas City officials violated state law when they moved toward shifting 18% of the police department’s budget into community services.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Patrick Campbell sided with a five-member state board overseeing the police department’s budget and operations. The board sued over funding, arguing that once the City Council determined in March how much to allocate to the department, it couldn’t change it later under state law, The Kansas City Star reported.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and a council majority wanted to shift $42.3 million from the police department’s $239 million budget into a new community services fund. The city and police board were to negotiate over how the money was spent.

Kansas City is Missouri’s only city without control of its police department. Its police board is the mayor and four members are appointed by the governor.

The City Council voted in May to divert the funds, two months after it initially allocated the money to the police. Supporters of the move objected to the city’s lack of control over the spending.

Critics of the move called it an attempt to defund the police, and the department said it would have to lay off 1,000 officers and staff. Lucas disputed that claim.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after being shot Sunday evening in Geary County, authorities said.
Victim identified after Sunday night shooting in Geary County
Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim
Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Three people arrested during two separate traffic stops in Shawnee Co. this weekend
Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple cars crashing and a domestic...
Semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple crashes and a domestic incident in Lawrence on Friday
Federal prosecutors convicted three people in DDOS cyberattacks
Pottawatomie Co. pays hacker over $70,000 to restore computer systems

Latest News

13 News at Six
A local dentist office is offering free services to veterans on Nov. 12.
Free dental services for veterans
FILE
Audit: Cybersecurity weak for many Kansas school districts
Sen. Moran, Haugen discuss consequences of Facebook actions
Sen. Moran, Haugen discuss consequences of Facebook actions