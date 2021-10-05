Advertisement

GOP leader in Kansas accuses another of forcibly kissing her

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Wyandotte County Republican leader has filed a battery complaint against a Republican leader in neighboring Johnson County saying he forcibly kissed her at an anti-abortion event in August.

Stephanie Cashion, the vice chair of the Wyandotte County Republican Party, told the Associated Press that she made a complaint to police last month accusing Fabian Shepard, the Johnson County Republican Party chairman, of kissing her without her permission at a Kansans for Life fundraising event in Bonner Springs.

“I was victimized at an event, unwanted advances, and just wanted to make sure that I documented it in case it became politicized,” Cashion said.

Shepard did not immediately respond to a request for comment but told The Kansas City Star that he denies the allegations.

Bonner Springs police provided a copy of an incident report filed Sept. 3 with the complaining party’s name redacted. The report said a woman told police that on Aug. 20 Shepard asked her to follow him around the side of the event venue, where she said he grabbed her by the back of the neck and back and kissed her against her will, then kissed her a second time.

The report said the woman told police she pushed Shepard away and went inside the event venue after Shepard attempted to kiss her a third time.

