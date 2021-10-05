Advertisement

ESU Athletes sign up to be bone marrow donors

Emporia State held a bone marrow donor registration drive on Oct. 4, 2021.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State student-athletes gathered to meet an Olympic gold medalist and possibly save lives.

Olympian Earl Young was on campus as part of a Bone Marrow Donor Registration Swab Drive. The event was hosted by the Nursing and Athletic Departments with the goal of educating and registering people to become potential bone marrow donors.

People who register as bone marrow donors could help save lives of people dealing with blood cancers and need a transplant to save their lives.

Lives have been saved in the past from Hornets signing up at previous drives. Emporia State has helped match four people with live-saving donors.

A quick, painless swab inside the mouth is all it takes to join the national registry of potential donors.

Young was previously a world record setter in track and field. 10 years ago, he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, an aggressive type of blood cancer. He was given only a few months to live. Young found a genetic match and received life-saving bone marrow transplant treatment.

Those wishing to register have chances on October 5th. A drive will be held at 8:40 a.m., 9:00 a.m. and 12:40 a.m. at Emporia State’s Health Physical Education and Recreation (HPER) building.

